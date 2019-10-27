Mumbai: Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his rumoured ladylove Rhea Chakraborty were recently clicked shopping in Italy. Pictures of the two exiting a shop have been doing round on social media.
The two actors might maintain they are single but their public appearances and secret holidays have a different story to tell. The rumoured lovebirds have been painting Europe red these days. Though the two have been careful to not post pictures together, their location tags gave away their secret.
Sushant and Rhea, who were earlier chilling in Paris, have now moved to Italy. Pictures of them shopping in Capri, Italy have surfaced on social media.
In the photos, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen coming out of a shop as Rhea Chakraborty follows him.
While Rhea and Sushant are being constantly spotted together lately, the Chhichhore actor said that he is single. “I am single. I am not in a relationship,” he said at Mind Rocks 2019.
Earlier, Rhea and Sushant posted pictures and videos from Paris.
View this post on Instagram
#Louvre 💜 Life came around a full circle , once again . The widowed nuts fell off the branches , It looked like the tree of life was shedding tears .. Each nut falling on people's heads They had gathered to watch this mighty tree break down and cry. She wouldn't stop shedding these drops of nuts , they wouldn't stop gathering by A chill ran down her bark all into her roots , And the Earth shook and people let loose She burst out laughing , dancing , singing a song The tree of life had shed her thorns She was now ready to bear more fruit than ever ; What use would they be ? – all these little people were now scared of her , forever So she uprooted herself , and walked off There she goes , hopping away into infinity She had finally found peace ,love and divinity ! #rheality #imapoetandnowyouknowit