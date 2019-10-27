Mumbai: Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his rumoured ladylove Rhea Chakraborty were recently clicked shopping in Italy. Pictures of the two exiting a shop have been doing round on social media.

The two actors might maintain they are single but their public appearances and secret holidays have a different story to tell. The rumoured lovebirds have been painting Europe red these days. Though the two have been careful to not post pictures together, their location tags gave away their secret.

Sushant and Rhea, who were earlier chilling in Paris, have now moved to Italy. Pictures of them shopping in Capri, Italy have surfaced on social media.

In the photos, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen coming out of a shop as Rhea Chakraborty follows him.

While Rhea and Sushant are being constantly spotted together lately, the Chhichhore actor said that he is single. “I am single. I am not in a relationship,” he said at Mind Rocks 2019.

Earlier, Rhea and Sushant posted pictures and videos from Paris.