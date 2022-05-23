Mumbai: Former beauty queen Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter Renee hosted a get party for mother to celebrate 28 years of her winning the Miss Universe crown. The actress was joined by her former beau Rohman Shawla and niece Ziana.

Sushmita became Miss Universe in 1994 and made her film debut few years later. The actress posted a motley of pictures from the same along with notes of gratitude.

Sharing some adorable pictures with Ziana sitting on her shoulders, Sushmita wrote on Instagram: “#buakijaan #VIPMehamaan Ziana Sen comes home to wish her �Sexy’ a happy 28 yrs of Miss Universe!!! I promise you this romance has only just begun @asopacharu @rajeevsen9. Thank you all for the warmest, most loving wishes… I celebrated the day with family, friends & all of you!!! #blessed.”

“Thank you for the flowers, the letters, the chocolates�the posts!! 28 years & the love still overwhelms!!! MAHAL KITA #philippines. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #MissUniverse1994 India.”

Sushmita shared a group picture from the reunion of friends and family members as well. It shows Sushmita in a black dress, seated on the couch along with sister-in-law Charu and other friends. Rohman is seen in front, smiling for the camera.

“Thank you Shona @reneesen47 for this wonderful surprise & the memorable evening!!! In the company of love, laughter, family & friends�it couldn’t have been better!!! #cherished. I love you, #Maa #duggadugga.” Renee responded to the post in the comments section, saying, “I love you Maa, thank you for being YOU @sushmitasen47.”