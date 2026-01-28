Chhatrapur: Suspected bombing by unknown miscreants created panic in Chikalkhandi under Chhatrapur police limits during the wee hours of Tuesday.

As per the information, the house of G Kamaraju Reddy was rocked after a strong blast in the backyard of his house while family members were asleep.

While household items were destroyed due to the explosion, police suspect the use of high-end explosive materials in it.

The impact was so huge that the walls of the back portion of the house collapsed.

Electrical equipment, utensils, home appliances and other valuables have also been damaged because of the blast. However, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

A scientific team of experts, the state bomb disposal squad and the forensic department have reached the spot to collect samples to determine the materials used to prepare the bomb.

Chhatrapur SDPO Chandan Kumar Ghadei, along with IIC Sabyasaachi Malla, said that although the residents have not claimed rifts with anyone, the angle of past enmity also cannot be ruled out.

The police informed that further investigations are underway.