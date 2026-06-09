Patrapur: Police Monday recovered the body of a 56-year-old man from near Gothagaon under Jarada police limits in Ganjam district, with officials suspecting death due to heatstroke.

The deceased was identified as Tarini Padhy of Chaitanya Chandrapur (Sasan) village. According to reports, he had visited his sister’s house in Sundarada village Saturday and was seen walking to his native village around 11am Sunday. Locals suspect he might have collapsed on the roadside due to intense heat.

Villagers passing through the area found the body Monday morning, and alerted police. Jarada police seized the body and registered an unnatural death case (6/2026). The body was sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for postmortem.