Dhenkanal: In a bizarre incident, suspecting his wife’s extramarital relationship with a man of their village, a man beat her to death in Balarampur village under Sadar police limits in the district, police said Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shibani Pradhan, wife of accused Dillip Pradhan.

However, Dillip fled from the village after committing the crime.

Sources from the village said the incident took place Monday late night.

They said the couple was married before two years. Dillip was working in a company. He suspected his wife Shibani of having an extramarital relationship with a person of their village and had a tiff over the issue several times.

However, Monday night, the argument escalated after which he killed his wife by beating her with a stick and fled from the spot leaving his wife’s body in the room.

However, the villagers who had heard the husband and wife’s argument late night Monday were aware about the incident Tuesday morning.

Then they informed the police regarding the matter. On being informed police reached at the spot recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to the DHH.

However, the police also seized the blood soaked stick from the place.

The Police are in search of Dillip and further investigation into the matter is on.