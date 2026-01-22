Khurda: A major road accident on National Highway 16 between Gangapada and Pitapalli on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar Wednesday evening, claimed the lives of three persons on the spot and left one critically injured.

According to initial reports, a speeding SUV collided with a slow-moving trailer truck from the rear in the stretch between Gangapada and Pitapalli. The impact was so intense that three of the SUV occupants died instantly on the spot. The fourth person, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for emergency treatment and is currently in critical condition.

Police rushed to the spot, cleared the debris, and diverted traffic as the highway saw temporary disruptions. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Khurda hospital for post-mortem examination.

Though the exact identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said they all belong to Kaimatia area under Infovalley police limits. Police said they have registered a case and recovered the mangled SUV. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash, they added.