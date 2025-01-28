Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday invited industry leaders to invest in ‘outstanding’ Odisha as it is the right and opportune time for investment in the eastern Indian state.

In his address during the inauguration of the two-day Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha conclave-2025, the flagship global investment summit hosted by the Odisha government, in Bhubaneswar, PM Modi Tuesday said, “This is the right time to invest in Odisha. In this journey of development for Odisha, your investment in Odisha will take you to new heights of success. This is Modi’s guarantee.”

He further added that India is on a path of development driven by the aspirations of crores of people and Odisha represents this aspiration of India.

“Odisha is outstanding and it is the symbol of optimism and originality of the new India. There are opportunities in Odisha and its people are showing the passion to outperform,” added the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also praised the skill, labour and honesty of Odia people working in Gujarat.

“Today when new opportunities are opening in Odisha, I firmly believe that Odisha will soon reach unprecedented heights of development which none have ever imagined,” said PM.

He also emphasised the need to explore Odisha’s tourism potential, with its 500-kilometre coastline, over 33 per cent forest cover, and endless possibilities for eco-tourism and adventure tourism.

The PM said that Eastern India is the growth engine of the country’s development and Odisha has a significant part in it.

Highlighting the glorious maritime legacy of the state, PM Modi also said that Odisha has always been the gateway of India for trade with Southeast Asian countries. “Odisha used to be an important centre in South Eastern Asian trade and the ports were a gateway to India,” stated PM Modi.

He highlighted that the people of Odisha have resolved to build a prosperous state, and the Centre was providing all possible support to achieve this goal. The Prime Minister further emphasized that Odisha plays a significant role in building a developed India.

