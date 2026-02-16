Disappointment is running high in Pakistan after their second defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2026, and this one came with sound effects.

India outclassed Pakistan by 61 runs in a high-voltage clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, tightening their grip on the tournament. But while India celebrated, one Pakistani fan decided his television had seen enough cricket for a lifetime. A video going viral on social media shows the frustrated supporter smashing his TV in pure heartbreak mode. Safe to say, the remote wasn’t enough to change the result.

After a long wait for another India-Pakistan showdown, emotions were sky-high on both sides. India batted first and posted 175, setting a target of 176. In reply, Pakistan’s chase never quite left the runway. They were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs. Usman Khan tried to steady the ship with a 44-run knock, but the rest of the batting lineup seemed to be in fast-forward mode.

India’s bowlers made sure there was no dramatic comeback. Axar Patel struck twice for 29 runs in four overs, while Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy chipped in with two wickets each. Pakistan’s batting unit barely had time to unpack.

With this win, India improved their head-to-head record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup to 8-1. It was also their third consecutive victory, sending them into the Super Eights as Group A toppers.

Meanwhile, Pakistan slipped to third in Group A, with the USA sitting second. The road ahead now looks less like a smooth chase and more like a must-win marathon.