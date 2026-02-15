In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, a disturbing scene unfolded in full public view when a mother was seen allegedly abusing and humiliating her young daughter in the middle of a road. The incident, which has now shocked many people online, reportedly took place during daylight hours as passersby watched.

In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, look at how a mother is torturing/abusing her daughter right in the middle of the road.

According to those who witnessed it, the mother forced the child to carry bricks by stuffing them into her school bag. The girl was helpless as the bag grew heavier. The mother was also heard scolding and using harsh words, making the moment even more painful to watch.

What has left many people unsettled is not just the punishment, but the fact that it happened openly, without fear or hesitation. The video has triggered outrage, with many asking how such cruelty can happen so casually, and why no one stepped in immediately.

Is this modern parenting? many raises concern regarding this matter.