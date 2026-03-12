Reports of LPG cylinder shortages are emerging from several parts of the country, causing inconvenience for everyone from ordinary citizens to small shopkeepers. The disruption in gas supply has forced many people to wait in long lines outside gas agencies to obtain cylinders. The situation has increased anxiety and panic among the public.

While the shortage is creating difficulties for many households, it has also become a trending topic for meme creators on social media. Several humorous memes related to the issue are going viral online, making people laugh even as they deal with the inconvenience. Social media platforms are now flooded with memes about the situation.

As soon as the news of the shortage spread, platforms such as X, Facebook and Instagram were filled with related memes. Some memes humorously suggested that buying an LPG cylinder had become as difficult as purchasing gold. Others joked that gas cylinders might soon be available in jewellery stores. A few posts compared the long queues at gas agencies to massive sale events.

Gas to beta kuch dino me itte-itte balloons me sonar ki dukan pe bikega..!!#LPGShortage pic.twitter.com/t1pgSMtAM2 — Relatable Guru (@Relatable_Guru) March 9, 2026

Some memes also highlighted the famous jugaad of Indian mothers. Many posts jokingly showed that whether there is gas or not, Indian mothers somehow manage to cook food for the family.

LPG crisis in the world Le indian moms with their one extra emergency cylinder pic.twitter.com/B2Bp5yfhlx — Aakashi (@Aakashi_123) March 10, 2026

Gas shortage increases demand for induction stoves

Following reports of disruptions in LPG cylinder supply, demand for induction cooktops has increased significantly. Shopkeepers say the sale of induction stoves has surged in the past few days. Earlier, many households kept induction stoves only as a backup option, but now they are becoming the primary cooking device in several homes.

Many social media users wrote that induction stoves were earlier used only occasionally, but the shortage has suddenly increased their importance, and they are now being used almost daily.

Induction Stoves at home in LPG shortage pic.twitter.com/MGree1SOfD — Sajal (@sajalllllllll) March 11, 2026

