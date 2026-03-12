A video circulating on social media has sparked widespread debate after Mahakumbh’s viral girl, Monalisa, was reportedly seen marrying her Muslim boyfriend, Farman. The video, which has gone viral online, shows Monalisa standing in a temple in Trivandrum dressed as a bride, wearing a red saree and applying vermillion in her hairline.

According to social media posts, Monalisa allegedly married her boyfriend against the wishes of her family. The footage shows her standing beside Farman during what appears to be a wedding ceremony inside a temple. However, there has been no official statement from Monalisa confirming the marriage.

Viral Kumbh Mela face Monalisa elopes to Kerala with partner Farhaan; couple marries after 1.5-year relationship. pic.twitter.com/kg2kLnFgMo — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) March 11, 2026

The viral video has triggered strong reactions online. Several social media users criticised Monalisa for marrying outside her religion and questioned her decision to go against her family’s wishes. Others also raised objections over the reported temple wedding.

Following the viral video, filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, who had earlier offered Monalisa a film opportunity, shared a long message on social media expressing disappointment. In his post, Mishra wrote that the development had left him deeply upset and described the day as “the worst day of my life.” He said he had planned to train Monalisa and help her become an actress after she gained attention during the Mahakumbh.

Monalisa had previously gone viral during the Mahakumbh event, where her videos and photos gained massive traction on social media. The latest video of the alleged wedding continues to circulate widely online, drawing mixed reactions from users.