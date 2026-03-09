Ahmedabad: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya faced criticism on social media after he was seen recreating the popular ‘Khaby Lame’ pose with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 trophy. The act reminded fans of his earlier viral photo with the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

After India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Pandya was seen posing with the trophy during celebrations. Some users alleged he took the trophy from captain Suryakumar Yadav soon after it was presented and continued posing with it while other players waited for their turn.

Fans also claimed he walked around the ground holding the trophy with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

The episode drew sharp reactions online. One user wrote, “All this drama and fu*ry by Hardik to create that same viral photo….meanwhile people like Shivam Dube did not even get a chance to touch the trophy as this leach won’t leave the trophy even for youngsters like Ishan, Abhishek, Tilak and even Rinku.”

All this drama and fuckery by Hardik to create that same viral photo….meanwhile people like Shivam Dube did not even get a chance to touch the trophy as this leach won’t leave the trophy even for youngsters like Ishan, Abhishek, Tilak and even Rinku. pic.twitter.com/1Lr14lPrMk — Gangadhar (@gangadhar_11) March 9, 2026

Another user said, “THIS IS NOT GOOD HARDIK PANDYA. When Surya lifted the trophy, Hardik immediately took it and started doing his “Khaby Lame” poses for about 10 min. Then he walked around with the trophy with his girlfriend While other players were still waiting for their turn.”

🚨THIS IS NOT GOOD HARDIK PANDYA. 😞 When Surya lifted the trophy, Hardik immediately took it and started doing his “Khaby Lame” poses for about 10 min. Then he walked around with the trophy with his girlfriend While other players were still waiting for their turn. 😑 pic.twitter.com/mCgpvJByJI — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 9, 2026

Some users also shared old videos from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 celebrations, alleging Pandya had behaved similarly then. One user wrote, “Hardik has this bad habit of milking the trophy too much. Even in CT, Kohli and Rohit called him for group pic but he didn’t listen. They eventually removed their blazer.”

Hardik has this bad habit of milking the trophy too much. Even in CT, Kohli and Rohit called him for group pic but he didn’t listen. They eventually removed their blazer pic.twitter.com/jF5lekMNmg — ` (@worshipVK) March 9, 2026