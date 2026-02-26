Chennai: Opener Abhishek Sharma returned to form with a fine half-century as India rode on an aggressive batting display to post the highest total of this T20 World Cup, an imposing 256/4, against Zimbabwe in their must-win Super 8 clash Thursday.

Abhishek, who had endured three successive ducks at the start of the competition, struck a brisk 30-ball 55 to provide the early momentum alongwith Sanju Samson (24) as India put on a 48-run opening partnership after Zimbabwe opted to bowl.

Ishan Kishan (38) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) chipped in with quickfire contributions before Hardik Pandya smashed a 23-ball 50 not out in the back end to prop up the total.

Tilak Varma made 44 not out from 14 balls as the duo added 84 runs off 31 balls in their unbroken stand.

For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava (1/62), Blessing Muzarabani (1/43), Tinotenda Maposa (1/40) and Sikandar Raza (1/29) were among wickets but struggled to contain India’s attacking approach.

Brief Scores:

India 256/4 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 55, Tilak Varma 44, Hardik Pandya 50; Sikandar Raza 1/29).