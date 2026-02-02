The 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, set to begin Feb. 7, is already facing controversy involving Pakistan.

On Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced via social media that the country would boycott its World Cup match against India, scheduled for Febuary 15. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not formally notified the International Cricket Council (ICC) of this decision.

Under ICC rules, disciplinary action can only follow an official communication from the PCB. Media reports indicate that if Pakistan proceeds with the boycott, it could face severe consequences, including possible exclusion from the tournament. The ICC could also deny no-objection certificates to foreign players participating in the Pakistan Super League.

The reported decision appears linked to Bangladesh’s earlier announcement that it would skip the tournament after the ICC refused to move its matches outside India. Several Pakistani players and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi subsequently criticised the ICC and hinted at a boycott.

Pakistan’s move is widely seen as an attempt to support Bangladesh and maintain political goodwill. However, the Pakistani government has not clarified its stance if the team faces India in the semifinals or final.

The ICC has not yet issued an official response.