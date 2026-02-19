Kolkata: Skipper Shai Hope top-scored with a 46-ball 75 as West Indies posted 165 for six against Italy in their final group league fixture of the T20 World Cup here Thursday.

Asked to bat first, West Indies were well served by Hope, who hit six boundaries and four sixes, but their other top-order batters failed to make significant contributions in the face of some disciplined bowling by Italy.

Sherfane Rutherford (24 off 15 balls) and Matthew Forde (16 off 8 balls) played useful cameos towards the end and remained not out.

Sri Lanka-born leg-spinner Crishan Kalugamage was the most impressive bowler for Italy, returning with figures of 2/25 in four overs.

Brief scores:

West Indies: 165/6 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 75; Crishan Kalugamage 2/25, Ben Manenti 2/37).