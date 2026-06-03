Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi Wednesday spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar on the phone, conveying her best wishes and also advising him to take everyone along.

According to a statement issued by Shivakumar’s office, Sonia Gandhi congratulated him on assuming the top post and expressed confidence in his ability to lead Karnataka successfully.

She has advised Shivakumar to carry everyone along and work towards strengthening the party and the government.

“Take everyone along. I have immense confidence that you will lead Karnataka successfully. Discharge your new responsibilities effectively and continue to achieve greater success,” Sonia Gandhi told the Chief Minister-designate.

Shivakumar thanked the former Congress president for her guidance and good wishes as he prepares to assume office.

The phone call came hours before Shivakumar was scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka along with members of his Council of Ministers in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said, “Sonia Gandhi ji called me this morning and conveyed her greetings. She has reposed confidence in me for a long time. I will strive to carry forward the good work.”

He further said, “I will continue to seek the guidance of senior leaders in Karnataka politics, who have made significant contributions to the people of the state.”

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar, before heading to the Lok Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony, sought the blessings of his mother, Gowramma. He touched her feet and spent some time with her in a light-hearted conversation.

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala Wednesday congratulated former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on his appointment as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), describing the veteran leader as a major strength of the party.

In a statement, Surjewala said Siddaramaiah’s vast experience in public life, unwavering commitment to social justice and firm faith in constitutional values would further strengthen the Congress party’s fight to safeguard the Constitution and democratic principles.

Extending his congratulations, Surjewala said Siddaramaiah’s experience and ideas would play a crucial role at a time when Congress is battling what it describes as attacks on constitutional values and attempts to suppress dissenting voices in the country.

“Heartiest congratulations to Siddaramaiah on being appointed as a member of the Congress Working Committee. His immense experience in public life, steadfast commitment to social justice and unwavering belief in constitutional values will further strengthen the party and its ideological struggle,” Surjewala said.

He further stated that under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the party would continue to strengthen its fight for the protection of the Constitution, the expansion of social justice and the welfare of ordinary people affected by rising prices and what the Congress terms anti-people policies of the BJP-led Central government.

Surjewala described Siddaramaiah as one of the Congress party’s strongest leaders and said his administrative experience would benefit the organisation at the national level.

“Siddaramaiah is a great strength to the Congress party. His experience of serving as Karnataka Chief Minister for eight years will help expand the Congress party’s influence across India. I wish him greater success in this new responsibility as a member of the Congress Working Committee,” he added.