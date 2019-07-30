New York: On his 46th birthday Tuesday, singer Sonu Nigam decided to work out, for the first time in life.

“So it is my first work in my 46 years of life. Although it’s not my birthday in New York…hours to go. But since all of you have been wishing me for my birthday according to Indian time…I would like to thank you all for the love and wishes. Thank you God for giving me a blissful life,” Sonu said, sharing a video of his workout in New York.

The National Award-winner has given several hit songs like “Yeh dil deewana”, “Satrangi re”, “Sooraj hua madham”, “Har ghadi badal rahi” and “abhi mujh mein kahin”. Apart from singing, he has also tried acting. He featured in films “Kash Aap Hamare Hote” and “Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani” but he failed to impress people with his acting stint.

On the occassion of Sonu’s 46th birthday, many members from film industry took to social media to wish the “Sandese aate hai” hitmaker.

Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician A.R. Rahman wished took a walk down memory lane by sharing a link of the video of Sonu’s “Satrangi re” song from “Dil Se” movie.

“Happy birthday Sonu Nigam,” Rahman tweeted. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder called Sonu a “talented” friend.

She wrote: “Happiest birthday to my most talented friend Sonu .. may you continue to make the world happy with your songs.”

“Whenever anyone says Sonu Nigam.. this is my heart! I was going through my gallery to find our pictures together since it’s his birthday but then I stumbled upon this moving art video I had taken in a London restaurant and I thought this perfectly describes my feelings towards him,” singer Armaan Malik tweeted .

Armaan’s brother Amaal, who is also a music composer, penned a heartfelt wish for Sonu, describing him as a “legend”.

He wrote: “Happy birthday to the legend Sonu Nigam. Thank you for singing ‘Patta patta’ for me, you truly made the song something that I will be proud of for years to come.”

Bhajan Singer Anup Jalota praised Sonu for setting a benchmark in the music industry.

“A very happy birthday to you Sonu Nigam… Your magical voice has undoubtedly set a benchmark in the music industry. May you achieve much greater heights in life,” Jalota added.