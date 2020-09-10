Washington: More quiet zones in high-risk indoor spaces, such as hospitals and restaurants may help in decreasing coronavirus contagion risks. This information regarding coronavirus was shared by researchers. They conducted a study which showed that lowering speaking volume can reduce the spread of coronavirus.

In efforts to rein in transmission, a reduction of six decibels in average speech levels can have the same effect as doubling a room’s ventilation, scientists said Wednesday. They published an advance copy of a paper detailing their study.

“The results suggest that public health authorities should consider implementing ‘quiet zones’ in high-risk indoor environments. These include hospital waiting rooms or dining facilities,” wrote the six researchers from the University of California, Davis.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) changed its guidance in July to acknowledge the possibility of aerosol transmission. The transmission may happen during choir practice, or when in restaurants or fitness classes.

Microscopic droplets ejected while speaking evaporate to leave behind aerosol particles big enough to carry viable virus, the paper showed. An increase of about 35 decibels in loudness, or the difference between whispering and shouting, boosts the particle emission rate by 50 times.

Normal conversation is above the 10-decibel range, while ambient noise in restaurants is around 70.

“Not all indoor environments are equal in terms of aerosol transmission risk,” said lead researcher William Ristenpart. “A crowded but quiet classroom is much less dangerous than a sparsely filled karaoke bar. In such bars patrons are socially distanced but they talk loudly and sing over loud music,” Ristenpart added.

The global death toll from the virus passed 9,00,000 Wednesday, as worldwide cases topped 27.7 million. Approximately 5,600 people are dying every day due to coronavirus.