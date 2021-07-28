Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a special dance sequence in the upcoming boxing drama film Ghani starring Varun Tej. She calls it fun working with the Telugu star.

Talking about the same, Tamannaah said: “Working with Varun Tej is always great fun, and I am looking forward to shooting the dance number. The song is really catchy and has an interesting place in the narrative.”

The choreographer duo Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat will choreograph the number.

Ghani is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and also stars Hindi film actress Saiee M. Manjrekar.

Tamannaah will also be seen playing Varun Tej’s sister-in-law in the upcoming Telugu film F3.

The actress is gearing up for the release of Maestro, Seetimaarr and Gurthunda Seethakalam.