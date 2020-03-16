Chhatrapur: In a bid to avoid public gatherings as a preventive measure against the spread of novel coronavirus infection, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has imposed restriction on devotees’ entry to the famous Chaitra Yatra and Danda Yatra at Tara Tarini peetha in Berhampur following orders from the Chief Minister and state Health Ministry. The district administration has especially asked devotees from outside the state not to visit the temple during month-long Chaitra Yatra.

Addressing a press meet, Kulange informed about the restriction. He urged the devotees to wait for the next year Chaitra and Danda Yatras of the goddess as the district administration has been trying to save the people from any type of infection during this crucial period.

“As the state government has announced COVID- 19 as a state ‘disaster’, the district administration is seeking help and coordination of the people of the district,” added Kulange.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday declared a public health emergency in the state, ordering closure of schools, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools and gyms till March 31 as a preventive measure against the spread of novel coronavirus infections.

“An empowered group of ministers and a committee of secretaries under the chairmanship of chief secretary have been constituted to evaluate the emerging situation and take necessary steps for preventing and containing the spread of coronavirus in Odisha,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

The Chief Minister and the state health ministry have asked district Collectors and municipal commissioners to make emergency procurement of necessary drugs, consumables and equipment and services and district officials have been authorised to impose restrictions on assemblies and congregations to contain the spread of the virus.

The total population of the district is nearly 40 lakh. “Among them, many have jobs both outside the state and country.” He urged the residents with jobs outside the district to help the district administration in identifying the COVID-19 affected by conducting their health examination after their return from their respective job locations.

Similarly, Rayagada district administration has imposed restriction on the famous nine-day-long Dolayatra at Padmapur block.

Malkangiri district administration has also imposed restriction on observation of famous Bada Yatra to avoid public gatherings.