Sonepur: A day after the suspicious death of a Class XII Science student at PM Shri SSD Higher Secondary School at Tarbha in Subarnapur district, the administration put under suspension the in-charge hostel superintendent over the issue.

It was alleged that Aryan Suna, 17, was involved in a physical altercation with fellow students Monday evening for unknown reasons.

Two students allegedly assaulted him. The incident reportedly caused severe mental distress to Aryan.

He did not take dinner that night and also skipped breakfast Tuesday morning. Based on a preliminary inquiry report, Subarnapur Collector Nruparaj Sahu Wednesday suspended Arbind Mahakur, the in-charge hostel superintendent and laboratory assistant of the school, on charges of negligence of duty and failure to ensure the safety and security of hostel boarders.

The suspension was ordered vide Collectorate Letter No.- 2088 dated December 17, 2025.