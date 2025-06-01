Bhubaneswar: Trident Academy of Technology (TAT), in collaboration with the Odisha Private Engineering Colleges Association (OPECA), hosted the Talent Development Conclave–2025 here Saturday. The event focused on the theme “Striking a Synergy between Academia and Industry: Fostering the Right Talent to Develop a Future-Ready Workforce.”

It brought together key stakeholders from academia, industry, and government to address the growing talent gap and enhance industry-readiness among graduates.

Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, chief guest of the conclave, emphasised the importance of skill development in advancing Odisha’s industrial goals and strengthening academic-industry collaboration.

Guest of honour, Bijay Sahoo, Group President – Strategic HR, Reliance Industries Ltd, spoke about the need to create adaptable, trainable professionals and called for academic systems that respond swiftly to evolving industry demands.

The conclave opened with a lamp-lighting ceremony and welcome by TAT principal Prof DN Pattanayak. Dean, School of Business PK Mohanty introduced key themes. Four panel sessions featured senior academicians and industry leaders from companies like Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Electronics, Ericsson, and Comviva.

Discussions highlighted the role of CSR in upgrading education infrastructure and the need to encourage innovation, inclusivity, and regional recruitment parity.

Ayana Gupta (Comviva) noted, “We hire for attitude and train for skill,” underlining a shift in hiring mindset. The event concluded with the felicitation of guests, closing remarks by Mohini P Mishra, HoD, CSE–Data Science, and a networking lunch to foster future collaborations.

PNN