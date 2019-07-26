Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swift will be honoured with the inaugural Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

The 29-year-old singer will be the first recipient of the award. She will receive the special honour at the annual award show, scheduled to take place next month.

“As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide,” a statement from FOX, obtained by Variety, said.

“Swift is also one of today’s biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change,” it added.

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards will also see popular boy band, the Jonas Brothers, honoured with the Decade Award, which celebrates the group’s evolution over the past 10 years.

A number of celebrities, including ‘Avengers: Endgame’ star Robert Downey Jr., Jessica Alba, singers Madison Beer and Lauren Jauregui, Noah Centineo, and ‘Fuller House’ actors Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos, are set to make appearances at the award ceremony.

PTI