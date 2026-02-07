Rourkela: A tea stall owner was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants near Rourkela railway station Friday night, triggering brief tension in the area, police said.

The deceased was identified as Abinash Yadav, who ran a tea stall near the station.

According to preliminary reports, Yadav was attacked with a sharp weapon and suffered critical injuries. He died on the spot before medical help could arrive.

After the incident, a crowd gathered at the crime scene, leading to panic and tension for some time. Police later brought the situation under control.

Officials from the Plant Site police station reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning locals.