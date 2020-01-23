Baripada: The video of a teacher of Ishwar Chandra Government High School at Kherana under Saraskana block in Mayurbhanj district being massaged by three students has gone viral leaving the authorities highly embarrassed.

In the video the teacher can be seen sleeping and is being massaged by three students. While one is massaging his head, two others are giving him a rub down on his arms and legs.

The day the incident has been shot however, is yet to be confirmed.

Sources said an enquiry has already been launched regarding the video. However, officials of the Education Department in this district, refused to comment on the matter.

PNN