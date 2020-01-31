Jaipur: A six-year-old physically challenged boy, Rajdeep, was severely tortured by her teacher and beaten with an iron stick for not binding his copy, in Bundi, Rajasthan.

The boy was made to hang into a water tank and he slipped into it but was immediately evacuated. Completely drenched, the boy went to his house shivering leaving his parents shocked.

Soon after, his father along with some villages came to school and locked the teachers inside.

The innocent boy had a surgery a few months back and hence he cannot even walk straight.

Following the parents’ complaint additional district administration (ADM) has assured them to take action against the teacher.

Father Sonu Singh said that Rajdeep told him how brutally he was beaten by his teacher with stick and who then hanged him into water tank. When he fell into water tank, she however, pulled him out too, he said.

Such a punishment is unacceptable and hence we have submitted a complaint at police station, he said.

ASI Durgashankar Gautam at Sadar police station said that investigation into the matter is underway as complaint was received in this perspective on late Thursday evening.

IANS