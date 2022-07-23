Kendrapara: A teacher of a government-run high school in Kendrapara district was suspended Saturday for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl student of the educational institution, officials said.

The teenager’s father filed a complaint against the teacher, alleging that the class 10 student was molested on the school premises.

“We investigated the matter and the teacher was suspended after prima facie evidence was found against him,” District Education Officer Sanjeev Singh said.

A case has been lodged case against the teacher under Section 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“The suspect is absconding,” Mahakalapada police station inspector Manoranjan Chaudhury said.

PTI