Cuttack: Many people with fake educational certificates are allegedly teaching in private schools in the Silver City here.

These teachers have managed to obtain certificates from fake educational institutes outside Odisha, sources said.

A private school, located near Barabati Stadium in the city here, Wednesday verified the educational certificates of its teachers as per the direction of the school’s state board.

A few days ago, some people had lodged a complaint with the school’s state board and alleged that many teachers at the Central Board of Secondary Education-affiliated institution did not have genuine educational certificates, sources said.

It is learnt that a group of teachers of the school opposed the verification of their certificates while some others refused to deposit their certificates with the authorities concerned.

“The state board of our school had directed us to verify the educational certificates of our teachers. All the teachers have deposited their certificates with us. We cannot tell anything more on the issue before completion of the verification process,” said the school principal. In a related development, some miscreants allegedly assaulted two teachers of the school near Sunshine Ground in the city here. According to sources, the two teachers were in favour of certificate verification.

“The victims have lodged a complaint with us. We have registered a case in this regard and begun a probe,” said Purighat police in-charge Rashmiranjan Sahu.

Meanwhile, some social activists and intellectuals have urged all private schools in the city to verify the certificates of their teachers. “There were allegations that many teachers in private schools did not have genuine certificates. The authorities concerned should look into the issue and take action against the fake teachers,” said a social activist.