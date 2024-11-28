Canberra: Rohit Sharma-led Indian Test team met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Thursday as the Aussie PM hosted a reception at the Federal Parliament House ahead of the tour game.

The official ‘X’ handle of PM Albanese shared pictures of the meeting along with a message for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Big challenge ahead for the PM’s XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side. But as I said to PM @narendramodi, I’m backing the Aussies to get the job done,” the post read.

High Commission of India, Canberra also shared the glimpses from the meeting. “Hon’ble Prime Minister@AlboMP graciously hosted a Reception at the Federal Parliament House on the occasion of Prime Minister’s XI vs India at Manuka Oval in the nation’s capital. Looking forward to a great game of cricket this weekend ahead of the next Test match at Adelaide,” it shared on X.

Big challenge ahead for the PM’s XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side. ⁰⁰ But as I said to PM @narendramodi, I’m backing the Aussies to get the job done. pic.twitter.com/zEHdnjQDLS — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 28, 2024

The Indian team landed in Canberra from Perth Thursday morning. They will play the day-and-night game against the Prime Minister’s XI, scheduled at the Manuka Oval Saturday.

India registered a monumental 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth to go 1-0 up in the five-Test series.

India, led by Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of regular captain Rohit, dismissed Australia for 238 in the final session of day four while chasing a 534 target. India’s victory over the reigning champions Australia is their biggest away-from-home victory margin in terms of runs, surpassing their 222-run victory in Melbourne in 1977.

This victory marks India’s fifth win and just two losses in its last nine Tests in Australia, dating back to the 2018-19 tour.