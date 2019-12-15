Balugaon: Unidentified miscreants murdered a college-going girl at Ganganagar area of Ward no-5 under Balugaon police limits in Khordha district late Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as 17 years old Shivani Behera, daughter of Ramchandra Behera. She was a Plus II second-year student at Balugaon College.

According to family sources, at about 9:00pm, Shivani was seen studying at home and her sister-in-law was cooking at the kitchen. Shortly afterwards, Shivani went to the house backyard where the miscreant was waiting for her. He slit her throat with a sharp weapon and vanished in the dark.

Hearing her cry, family members came out only to see her completely soaked in blood.

She was immediately rushed to Balugaon government hospital and from there shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. The doctors there declared her dead on arrival.

Acting on the FIR lodged by the family, the police have launched an investigation. The cops have, so far, detained two suspects and are interrogating them. The motive behind the murder is yet to be known, a source in the police said.

PNN