New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked states and Union Territories to direct all police stations under their jurisdiction not to register cases under the repealed Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

It has also asked the states and the UTs to sensitise law enforcement agencies for the compliance of the order issued by the Supreme Court March 24, 2015.

The MHA has also said that if any case has been booked in states and the UTs under Section 66A of the IT Act, 2000, such cases should be immediately withdrawn.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment March 24, 2015 in the matter of Shreya Singhal versus Union of India, had struck down Section 66A, making it null and void with effect from the date of the order, and hence, no action could be taken under this section.

