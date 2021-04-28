Mumbai: Actress Shalini Kapoor is using her lockdown free time to learn about interior designing.

Shalini, who is known for her roles in television shows such as “Devon K Dev… Mahadev”, “Qubool Hai” and “Saath Phere” among others, started redesigning her house to put knowledge into practice.

“While I was traveling for my shoots for Qabool Hai second season last year, I was reading books on interior designing. I have taken a lot of inspiration from Twinkle Khanna, too, and I’m more creative now,” Shalini tells IANS.

She adds: “I was aiming to redesign my house since December last year. So, I managed to have a good stock of required stuff I would need. Now, I’m completely redesigning my house. I started with my bedroom. I’m glad with the look and proud of myself.”