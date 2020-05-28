Narasinghpur: Police arrested the priest of Brahmani Dei Temple in Bandhamunda area under Narasinghpur block of Athagarh sub-division in Cuttack district, Thursday for allegedly killing a 52-year-man and offering his head to goddess Brahmani Dei.

He apparently did this to contain the deadly coronavirus across Odisha. The deceased has been identified as Saroj Pradhan while the accused has been identified as Sansari Ojha, 70.

During interrogation, Ojha explained that he received orders from Goddess Brahmani Dei in his dream that ‘human sacrifices’ is the one and only remedy to make Odisha coronavirus free.

Accordingly, he called Pradhan to the temple Wednesday night. An argument erupted between him and Pradhan at the temple over ‘human sacrifices’ and its relation with COVID-19. Enraged by Pradhan’s argument, Ojha hacked him with a sharp weapon, beheading him on the spot.

Soon after committing crime, Ojha surrendered himself at the local police station in the wee hours of Thursday.

Based on Ojha’s statement, police rushed to the temple and seized the body and sharp weapon used for killing. Police sent the body for post-mortem.

However, locals said that the priest had a long-standing dispute with the deceased over a mango orchard on the outskirts of the village.

Asked about the matter, Athagarh SDPO Alok Ranjan Rai said the investigation in to the matter is under way. “The cause behind the act will be known after investigation,” Rai added.

PNN