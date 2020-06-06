Stealing is considered a sin and stealing from a temple nonetheless is an even greater sin,

But astonishingly, there is a temple in India where your wish will be fulfilled only if you steal something. Yes, this unique temple is the temple of Chudamani Mandir In Uttarkhand.

Let us know the story behind this.

It is believed that if a couple is unable to conceive a child then the husband and wife steal a wooden doll (Lokada) kept at the feet of Chudamani Devi. Soon they are blessed with a healthy baby.

Villagers believe that this temple was built in 1805 by the King of Landhaura princely state. Once when the king came to the forest to hunt, he saw the vermillion mark of the goddess and wished for a son. On completion of the wish, the king got the temple constructed.

Local people believe that devotees visiting this temple never return to their homes empty-handed.