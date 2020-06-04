Dhenkanal: To shelter rescued animals, a project named ‘Temporary Transit Facilities for Wild Animals’ is underway in the Kapilas sanctuary in Dhenkanal district.

The construction work on this project is underway close to the border of Kaplias Zoo. It involves an estimated project cost of Rs 28 lakh. According to forest department sources, the project helps specifically monitor and take care of rescued elephants.

While a trench has been dug up around the facility measuring one hectare, a pond has also been dug up to quench the thirst of the rescued animals.

Among the works yet to be constructed are watch towers and a wide enough entrance to enable officials to bring in animals. This apart, six persons will be appointed who will keep a watch on the animals’ movement.

The ever increasing man-elephant conflicts in Angul and Dhenkanal have necessitated the need for such a facility. Cases of calves being separated from their herds have become a common occurrence in these districts. Similarly, in order to save life and wealth, the forest department has to capture the elephants that are causing havoc in villages. The department’s present practice is that they are bringing in these rescued calves and captured elephants to the ‘elephant rescue centre’ inside Kapilas Zoo.

The ongoing project will make a difference to the rescued animals. Once the project gets completed, the rescued elephants and other animals will be brought to this ‘temporary transit facility’, instead of taking them to Kapilas Zoo. In the facility, they can roam around without any fear, it was learnt. The pond will not only quench their thirst but also give them a place to play in. The dug up trench will prevent the animals from going out of the area.

It is worth mentioning, the lone elephant rescue centre in Kapilas Zoo was established in the year 2007. But, keeping rescued elephants here is a herculean task for the forest department due to lack of dedicated employees and infrastructure.

When contacted, district divisional forest officer Bimal Prasanna Acharya said the ‘Temporary Transit Facilities for Weld Animals’ has been started as per the proposal and guidelines of Odisha Wildlife Organisation.

Angul and Dhenkanal are the two districts that have been facing jumbo menace for a long time. And the ongoing project will make a huge difference in tackling the menace. The captured elephants will be kept at the facility till their aggressive behaviour is not changed. Once they start behaving normally, they will be released into their natural habitat, Acharya informed.

