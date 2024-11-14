Berhampur: Tension ran high Wednesday at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here in Ganjam district over medical negligence following the death of a woman after childbirth allegedly due to infusion of wrong group of blood and a lack of timely treatment.

The deceased was identified as Suneli Nayak, 24, wife of Prashant Nayak, a resident of Karapada village under Ganjam block. According to sources, Suneli was admitted to Chhatrapur Sub-Divisional Hospital two days ago due to labour pain. As her condition worsened, she was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. Upon arrival, she was kept in the labour room and gave birth to a son Tuesday morning.

However, a few hours after childbirth, she began to experience heavy bleeding and was moved to the emergency post-partum care room. The doctors informed the family about the need for immediate blood transfusion. Suneli’s prior medical report and her Mamata Card showed her blood group as ‘O’ positive, but tests at MKCG Medical showed it to be ‘O’ negative. Initially, the family brought ‘O’ positive blood, but they were then asked to bring ‘O’ negative blood instead. While undergoing treatment, Suneli was pronounced dead by the doctors. Family members claim that Suneli’s death was caused by incorrect blood transfusion and lack of adequate post-partum care. Blood group cross-matching reports have since been corrected. Suneli’s family members attempted to contact the hospital superintendent and registrar about the incorrect blood transfusion Monday night but were dissatisfied with the response. They are now demanding a thorough investigation and action. Hemant Nayak, former BJP Kisan Morcha president of Ganjam block and Suneli’s uncle, stated that despite her Mamata Card and Chhatrapur medical report showing her blood group as ‘O’ positive, MKCG doctors administered ‘O’ negative blood, leading to her death. Nayak plans to file a complaint with the state Health Minister and Chief Minister with the help of the local MLA.