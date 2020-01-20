Puri: Tensions flared up Monday at Samanta Chandra Sekhara (Autonomous) College campus here as Plus II first year students staged a protest against the Council of Higher Secondary Education’s decision of not allowing students who do not secure minimum 33 per cent marks in Plus II first year to appear annual Plus II examinations.

The students who are critical of the board over its decision staged a road blockade at the entrance of the institution by burning tyres.

The agitating students said that the curriculums of almost all the subjects are yet to be finished. The decision will go a long way in affecting their examination which is scheduled to be held in the first week of February. They demanded that the authorities should further analyse the decision.

On being informed, top police officials reached the spot and held discussions with the students. The agitation was still underway by the time of filing this report.

Two platoons of police force have been deployed to avoid any untoward situations.

PNN