Srinagar: One terrorist has so far been killed in an ongoing encounter at Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Monday, officials said. They are also of the opinion that number of deaths may rise as there are quite a few terrorists who are hiding at the spot.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after the latter cordoned off the area. The security forces launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. Police said encounter started at Noorpora area of Awantipora Monday evening.

“One unidentified terrorist has been killed. Operation is still going on,” police said. He said that heavy firing was continuing between the terrorists and the security forces.

In the recent past, the security forces have upped the ante against terrorists in the Kashmir valley. In the last 12-15 days more than 10 terrorists have been eliminated in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.