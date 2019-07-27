Islamabad: At least 10 soldiers have been killed in two attacks in Pakistan, the country’s Army said Saturday.

Four soldiers were killed in the turbulent province of Balochistan while another six died in a second onslaught in the tribal region of North Waziristan.

“Terrorists on the other side of the border (with Afghanistan) fired at Pakistan Army troops,” the Pakistani Army media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, referring to the North Waziristan incident.

In another statement, the ISPR said four border forces were attacked by terrorists between the Hushab and Turbat areas in the province of Balochistan.

“It is Pakistan’s sacrifice for seeking peace in the region,” Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said on his Twitter account.

“While tribal areas have been improved, efforts are now focused on consolidating the border.”

Balochistan is one of the most conflictive areas in Pakistan, with the presence of Taliban factions and jihadist groups.

North Waziristan was the jihadist epicentre until the Army launched a military operation in 2014, which later extended to the rest of the country.

(IANS)