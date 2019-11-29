Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance may face floor test Saturday in the Assembly, sources said. “The floor test is ‘most likely’ to be held Saturday,” Vidhan Bhawan sources told this agency Friday.

Governor BK Koshyari has asked Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority by December 3.

Uddhav, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government’s first cabinet meeting.

Besides Uddhav, six other ministers – two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP – also took oath.

It is expected that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance will comfortably pass the floor test as the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress have managed to hold their MLAs together. Their current strength stands at 162 while to form the government 145 MLAs are needed.

Agencies