Bangkok: Thai Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai has unveiled a new logo for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group in 2022, further emphasising the theme of “Open. Connect. Balance”.

Attending the launch event together with Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai, Don, who is also the Foreign Minister, said that the new logo, with the shape of a woven bamboo basket, symbolises Thailand’s traditional agricultural trade, reports Xinhua news agency.

He also said the bamboo strips are strong and durable, and meant to “support regional economic stability, prosperity and sustainable development”, a symbol that is tangible to the audience.

Thailand officially took over the rotating chairmanship of APEC 2022 November 12.

According to the schedule, Thailand will hold a number of meetings in 2022, focusing on regional, sustainable and inclusive growth, as well as promoting balance between economy and environment.