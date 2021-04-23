Mumbai: music composer Shravan Kumar Rathod of the Nadeem-Shravan fame passed away Thursday evening due to Covid-19. He was in the ICU for the last few days as he was suffering from other complications too. Shravan, who breathed his last at the age of 66, and Nadeem gave many hits in the late 1980s, 1990s and early 2000. The two composed music for more than 150 Hindi films.

Nadeem and Shravan first met in the early 1970s at a party. However, it took them 16 years to establish their foothold in the Hindi film industry.

The two made their debut in films by composing the music for Bhojpuri movie ‘Dangal’. However, it was the super-hit film ‘Aashiqui’ in 1989 which made them famous overnight. All the songs from the film turned out be huge hits and still remain popular even in 2021. The album of Aashiqui sold more than 20 million copies, making it the best-selling product of all time in the Hindi film industry for a long time.

The pair then when on to compose hit tunes and music for films including Saajan, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Sainik, Raja, Dilwale, Raja Hindustani and Phool Aur Kaante.

Even though they did not officially say anything about a rift, they separated in 2005. Nadeem had to flee to London after he was accused of murdering T-Series owner Gulshan Kumar in 1997. However, a few years back, Nadeem was acquitted of the charges and he is currently staying in Dubai. Shravan and Nadeem teamed up again for the film Do Knot Disturb in 2009. However, they failed to create the same magic.

Since then, Nadeem has concentrated on his cosmetics and perfume business. Shravan also went into a shell as he wanted to promote his two sons (Sanjeev–Darshan). As luck would have been one of the son will not be able to bid adieu to his father as he is also hospitalised after being hit by the Covid-19 bug.