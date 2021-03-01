Mumbai: Film actor and comedian Sunil Grover is very active on social media.

The Tandav actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where he is seen selling orange juice. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “Apni darling ko yeh juice pilao. (Ask your darling to prepare juice for you).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

Sunil optioned for sporting a clean-shaven look. He can be seen donning an oversized denim jacket over a white t-shirt and black pants.

Sunil was recently seen web series Tandav in which his performance was highly appreciated.

On the work front, Sunil has appeared in many films so far. He appeared in films like Gabbar Is Back and Bharat.

On the other hand, the dispute between Sunil and Kapil Sharma is not hidden. Salman Khan, producer of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, wants Sunil to return to the show. Salman himself is settling the rife between Sunil and Kapil.