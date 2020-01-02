BHUBANESWAR: Odia producer Jitendra Mishra’s latest Hindi feature film ‘The Last Color’, directed by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, has made it to the list of films eligible for 92nd Academy Awards in the best picture category.

Starring veteran actress Neena Gupta, the film was in the list of 344 feature films from across the globe eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards. To be eligible for the consideration, the films must open in a commercial motion picture theatre in Los Angeles County by Dec. 31, and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days.

‘The Last Color’, which also marks Vikas Khanna’s debut as a director and screenwriter, is based on his bestselling book by the same name. Set in the beautiful city of Varanasi, this is the story of Chhoti, a nine-year-old flower seller and tightrope walker who befriends Noor, a 70-year-old widow living a life of complete abstinence.

Chhoti promises to bring a ray of hope in the life of Noor. The film has been produced by Jitendra Mishra, Bindu Khanna and Poonam Kaul under the banner of ‘House of Omkar’.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Mishra said, “I give all credit to Chef Vikas Khanna for the nomination. It’s his belief, faith and conviction that got the film so far. I have never seen such dedication and devotion towards a story from any other filmmaker. It was of course very challenging when you shoot outdoors with celebrated faces like him and Neena Gupta but Vikas knows how to impress the mass.”