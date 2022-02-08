Mumbai: Among her few favourites, the legend Lata Mangeshkar loved the CID teleserial that was telecast on a private TV channel for two decades. She rarely missed an episode and in case she skipped any owing to her busy schedules, she made it a point to catch up the repeat telecast.

“CID” one of the earlier fiction-crime and suspense thrillers of its kind in the country, started on January 21, 1998 and became the longest-running serial when it ended October 28, 2018, clocking 1,547 installments that were popularly lapped up.

Incidentally, when its chief sleuth, ACP Pradyuman, played by veteran Marathi actor Shivaji Satam – turned 70 two years ago, Lada Didi did not forget to wish him with a photograph, and hoping the serial would re-start.

“Aaj CID serial ke ACP Pradyuman Shivajirao Satam ji ka janamdin hai. Main unko bahut badhai deti hun aur phir se CID serial shuru ho ye meri mano kaamana,” she had tweeted.

She also posted some more pictures of her playfully aiming a revolver at the ACP and a group photo chilling out with the CID team: “Mera ek pasandida photo CID Team ke saath.”

Over its two decades on-air, CID attracted several leading Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, Sonakshi Sinha, Govinda, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Shahbaz Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sajid Khan, Baba Sehgal, Mandira Bedi, Prem Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kashmira Shah, Milind Gunaji, Bhagyashree, cricketer Kapil Dev, Manoj Joshi, Pavan Malhotra, Mohan Gokhale, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Om Puri, et al.