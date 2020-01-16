Actor Sonam Kapoor recently had such a harrowing and nerve-jangling experience in London that she has asked all her followers and fans not use any form of app cabs in the English city. These days Sonam visits London regularly for her social as well as professional obligations.

Sonam took to Twitter to warn her 12.8 million followers. “Hey guys I have had the scariest experience with @Uber in London. Please please be careful. The best and safest is to use local public transportation or cabs. I am super shaken,” the actor wrote.

See link: https://twitter.com/sonamakapoor/status/1217576538901794816

When a follower asked her about the incident, the actress replied, “The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it.” Another follower sympathised with her stating that she also had a similar kind of experience in London a few months back.

Uber reached out to her on Twitter and wrote: “Sorry to hear about this, Sonam. Can you please send us a DM with your email address and mobile so we can look into this?”

Sonam replied: “I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do.”

At the moment, it is certain that if Sonam’s fans visit London in the near future, they are certainly not going to go for Uber. That way the app cab company may lose substantial revenue.

PNN & Agencies