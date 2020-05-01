It is Kota (Rajasthan): A Congress MLA in Rajasthan has sought reopening of liquor shops immediately. Bharat Singh Kundanpur’s reasoning is quite simple. He said that alcohol-based sanitisers are being used to destroy coronavirus on hands. So alcoholic drinks will kill the virus in tipplers’ throats and sales should be allowed.

Letter to chief minister

In all seriousness, Kundanpur has written this in a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He sent the letter on Thursday urging him to open all liquor shops in Rajasthan.

In the letter Kundanpur mentioned about the benefits if liquor shops are opened. It will save alcoholics from dying of spurious liquor consumption. Also it will help the state earn the much-needed revenue amid the lockdown-hit economy.

“When alcohol can wash coronavirus off hands, it will dislodge the virus from drinkers’ throats as well,” he argued.

Kundanpur is not the only one who has urged Gehlot to open liquor shops in Rajasthan. Earlier CPI (M) MLA Balwan Singh Punia, had made a similar plea to Gehlot in April. Punia represents the Bhadra Assembly segment. He had said closure of alcohol shops is leading to flourishing of spurious liquor business.

“Liquor is a much-maligned commodity,” wrote Kundanpur, the Congress MLA from Sangod constituency in Kota district. “And so, the Centre will not allow states to open liquor shops. The states also will not allow sale of liquor on its own,” Kundanpur said.

Spurious liquor business growing

The Congress MLA also wrote that closed liquor shops are damaging the state economy and furthering spurious liquor business.

“The spurious liquor business is a self-employment scheme for many. With closed liquor shops, it has also emerged as a golden opportunity to earn a fast buck,” said Kundanpur.

Kundanpur also referred to an incident of Halena village in Bharatpur district. Two persons lost their eye sights and died after consuming country-made liquor. Kundanpur said alcoholics are risking their lives by consuming spurious liquors.

Benefits for state

The Congress MLA also harped on the revenue Rajasthan is losing. “Rajasthan had set a target of generating a revenue of Rs 12,500 crore from liquor sale in 2020-21. It is a distant dream,” he said.

“It is better to allow resumption of liquor sale in Rajasthan. Then booze lovers can get their favourite drinks and the state, its much needed revenue,” Kundanpur added.

PTI