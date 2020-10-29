Manali: Kangana Ranaut shared Thursday a video and photographs from a dinner she has hosted for Sarvesh Mewara. He is the director of her forthcoming film Tejas, and her coach for the film, Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale. Kangana Ranaut took to her verified Twitter account to share glimpses from the dinner hosted at her hometown Manali.

“It was a lovely evening hosted dinner for @sarveshmewara1 and our coach @AbbeeTheAviator along with few relatives. I had requested my siblings to help me entertain my friends they clearly went overboard,” Kangana tweeted Thursday.

See links: https://twitter.com/i/status/1321632389697732608

https://twitter.com/KanganaTeam/status/1321628139936624640

“Most amazing aspect of making movies is that you get to meet so many wonderful artists. Lovely to know this bundle of some serious talent, writer director of Tejas, captain of our team @sarveshmewara1,” she said in another tweet.

Mewara also reacted to the posts made by Kangana. He tweeted from an unverified account: “Thank you so much for the wonderfully hosted evening. Had a blast getting to know family & friends, especially the amazing cousins who brought out the DJ in me! Looking forward to making more of such memories on this journey together #Tejas.

In her upcoming film Tejas Kangana plays a fighter pilot. The Indian Air Force (IAF) mwas the first of India’s defence forces to induct women into combat roles, in 2016. The film takes inspiration from the landmark event.

Kangana, however has been in the news in recent times for other reasons. She has been on the attack against the Shiv Sena party and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. She has also accused many Hindi film directors and actors of nepotism, including Karan Johar. However, by hosting the dinner party Kangana proved that there is a soft veneer behind the hard exterior.