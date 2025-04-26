New York: US President Donald Trump has said there has always been tensions between India and Pakistan and the two countries will figure it out between themselves “one way or the other.”

Trump made these remarks Friday after he was asked about tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed and if he would be talking to the leaders of the two nations.

“I am very close to India and I’m very close to Pakistan, as you know. And they’ve had that fight for 1,000 years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for 1,000 years, probably longer than that. And it was a bad one yesterday, though, that was a bad one. Over 30 people,” Trump said during a press gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to Rome.

There have been “tensions on that border for 1,500 years. So you know, the same as it’s been, but they’ll get it figured out one way or the other. I’m sure… I know both leaders. There is great tension between Pakistan and India. But there always has been”, he said.

India Wednesday suspended the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) and downgrade diplomatic ties with Islamabad. That call was taken by India after the attack Tuesday in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the attack.

In response to the India’s decision to suspend the IWT, Pakistan Thursday threatened to suspend the Simla Agreement and put other bilateral accords with India on hold. Pakistan also suspended all trade, closed its airspace for Indian airlines and said any attempt to divert the water meant for it under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an Act of War.

Islamabad also closed the Wagah border post, cancelled visas given to Indians under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and asked military advisers at the Indian High Commission to leave-mirroring steps taken by India over the Pahalgam terror attack.

PTI