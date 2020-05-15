She was and still is the heartthrob of millions. Her ‘jhatkas’ and ‘matkas’ enchanted movie buffs all across the world. She was the diva of the Indian cinema for more than two decades. Who can forget that dazzling smile also that blew people off their feet… of their senses. She is none other than Madhuri Dixit Nene. This epitome of beauty, grace and poise, Madhuri Dixit has to her credit some iconic dance numbers that will never be forgotten. These dance numbers have left an indelible impression in the mind… never to go away.

Orissa POST takes a look at some of the dance numbers that Madhuri made synonymous with her name. There have been many who have tried repeats only to come a cropper. Here’s a look at some of the iconic dance numbers Madhuri created. There can’t be anything better than to take one’s mind off the pandemic coronavirus.

Are Re Are and Koi Ladki Hai (Dil Toh Pagal Hai 1997)

This 1997 dance-drama musical showed Madhuri in her truest form – that of a dance. The movie also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor, but it was Madhuri who stole the cake. She was simply brilliant and one could just gape at what she did on the dance floor. One shouldn’t forget Karisma… it was she who brought out the best in Madhuri.

See link: https://youtu.be/u6bk53x2Kno

Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai (Khalnayak 1993)

Well there was Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in the movie too. The plot was not too good, the storyline even weaker. But it did not matter with Madhuri around. Those were not the days of song clips on mobiles. Hence just for the song and dance sequence of Madhuri there were many who saw the movie over half-a-dozen times. For once, it was the heroine who left the heroes well behind. The movie rode on Madhuri’s shoulders.

See link: https://youtu.be/8nd5NLbUu44

Didi Tera Devar Deewana (Hum Aapke Hain Kaun 1994)

A super-duper hit in the 1990s. At one point of time the movie was the highest grosser ever in the industry till other films came along. Again Madhuri stole the show. Yes, there was Salman Khan. But ‘Bhaijaan’ then was not big a name as he is today. However, it was not just dance that created the Madhuri magic. Some of her romantic scenes with Salman Khan will forever be etched in memory.

See link: https://youtu.be/tEKi6vnPApI

Chane Ke Khet Mein (Anjaam 1994)

Again a typical mind-blowing Madhuri act. This was one of the movies in which Shah Rukh donned the villain’s role. So the movie is not remembered for Shah Rukh’s histrionics. Instead it is Madhuri’s dance moves that forever remains etched in the mind.

See link: https://youtu.be/DqxIFvsLcRQ

Ek, Do Teen (Tezaab 1988)

The first time Madhuri set the screen on fire and it continued burning for over two decades. Even today this song and dance act is a huge favourite for all. The romance/drama was a pot-boiler and a huge super hit. But it was Madhuri who left an ever-lasting impression in the mind.

See link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dx57HiK1wUg

Agencies